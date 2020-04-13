New game: Parenting lockdown bingo

Parenting during lockdown is a repetitive and relentless challenge that always leads you to the same question. At the end of the day, do you sit down, puff out your cheeks and laugh, or slump down, put your head in your hands and cry? Today, I’ve chosen to laugh and I’m hoping you’ll join me.

Up for this? Great, then all you need to do is have a gander at my parenting lockdown bingo board and see you how many boxes you can tick off. If you get the full house, shout, “Full house, I got a FULL HOUSE!” If you get 50% or more, shout “Phew, my life is normal, everyone is going through the same emotional roller coaster as me.” And if you get 25% or less, shout, “My life is amazing and my kids are far, far too good to be true.”

Well, what are you waiting for? Play the game, laugh your socks off and then share this post with all your friends.

Until next time…

