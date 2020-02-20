Father-Hood.co.uk X Daddilife

Hello everyone, no time for chit-chat, as I’m currently in great demand outside the confines of this website. I’m serious. In addition to helping new mums on Mush, launching a series of working dad workshops and making regular appearances on BBC Radio 5 Live, I’ve just finished a stint as a guest editor of Daddilife.

About Daddilife

Daddilife is a fantastic website with a simple mission. It wants to create a place where dads can learn, grow and celebrate the life that is dad. It covers all sorts of subjects, but is particularly strong when it comes to providing advice for working dads. This is where I came in.

Daddilife’s Editor Han-Son Lee had read some of my work-related posts and liked the cut of my jib. He felt like I had a lot of interesting things to say about working as a dad, and asked me to put four pieces together for the site. I said yes and the rest is internet-breaking history.



Okay, so that’s not quite true, but it’s fair to say that the articles went down extremely well. Ooh, so what were they about? Good question. The headlines, main pics and introductions are below. These will give you an insight into the topics I covered, but if you want to read the full articles click “read more” and, hey presto, they will appear.

My four articles

1. A dad is for life not just paternity leave

“Paternity leave press releases ping into my inbox with increasingly regularity. The senders differ, but the content is the same. X, Y or Z company is improving its offering for dads by extending paternity leave to 12 weeks, three months or, hold the dirty nappy, the same package it offers to mums.

I get why this is a big deal. And I understand that these employers deserve to be lauded and applauded for these forward-thinking policy changes. But I always find myself reading these announcements and pondering the same question over and over again. What happens next? When these paternity leave periods are over, do the dads come back to a world of flexible working, peer support and parental responsibility recognition, or is it more a case of: “Hope you had a fun holiday, now let’s get back to business?”” Read more…

2. Contracting as a dad

“With AI allowing more jobs to be completed remotely and an increasing number of workers placing a premium on flexibility, the number of Britons freelancing is on the rise. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal that the number of self-employed workers in the UK labour market grew from 3.3 million in 2001 to 4.8 million in 2017. While data collated by Simply Business shows that there has been a 31% annual rise in workers looking to go freelance.

In light of these figures, I thought I’d use my guest editorship of the Dads at Work hub to give you a message. Which is… don’t do it!” Read more…

3. The loneliness of the middle-aged male

“A few weeks ago, recruitment company boss Mark Gaisford posted a video on LinkedIn titled “I have no friends”. The upload went viral, engaging men across the globe and collecting more than 1.1 million views. Why? Because although he was alone, Mark is not alone.

Last September, a poll conducted by YouGov found that 18% of men do not have any close friends and 32% do not have someone they count as a best friend. And last June, the Movember charity released a research paper, which revealed that 20% of dads lose close friends in the 12 months after they become a father.” Read more…

4. How to work from home efficiently when you have kids

“What do modern parents want? Flexible working. When do we want it? Now. The rise of Anna Whitehouse’s Flex Appeal campaign proves this. As does MP Helen Whately’s decision to introduce the Flexible Working Bill to parliament. And then there are the results of Daddilife’s The Millennial Dad at Work report. It polled over 2,000 working dads between the ages of 24 and 40 and discovered that 63% of dads had requested a change in their working pattern since becoming a father.” Read more…

And that’s all for now, folks. I hope you enjoyed the articles and look forward to sharing more of my guest posts soon.

Until next time…

