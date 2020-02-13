Fun car game for preschoolers: create a story

A car game for preschoolers? Why does anyone need a car game for preschoolers? You just give them headphones, plug them into an iPad and…

…I hear what you’re saying. But what if the iPad is out of battery or you’re trying to entertain your kid(s) without the aid of technology? What then? Then, you’re in luck, because I’ve come up with a fun car game for preschoolers that boosts their language skills and imagination.

Create a story

The Bubster and I play create a story on the way to nursery and it works like so. One of us says something to begin the story. Then the other person says something to take it on. Then the first person says something to take it on further. And so on and on and on. We keep alternating until we’ve run out of ammunition or the subject matter has got stuck on bottoms and/or poopoo heads.

Sometimes the story flows immediately and sometimes it doesn’t, with this morning being a prime example. The first time we tried, I went first and said: “There was a man called Simon”

And then the Bubster replied: “Dentist. Bottom. Hahahahaha”

Take two

Happily, our next attempt was far more successful.

The Bubster: “One day”

Me: “A rabbit”

The Bubster: “Snuck out of his bed and went hunting for food”

Me: “He found”

The Bubster: “Lots of berries”

Me: “Like raspberries”

The Bubster: “And blueberries”

Me: “He didn’t like blueberries”

The Bubster: “So he had popo instead” (script note: popo is what we call porridge)

Me: “It was a big bowl”

The Bubster: “With raspberries on top”

Me: “And while he ate it”

The Bubster: “He watched Fireman Sam“

Okay, okay, so it’s not the next Moby Dick. But it’s a pretty good impromptu ditty for a sleep deprived dad and a kid who has just turned four.

Some top tips

That’s pretty much all I have to say about this game except…

Let your little one go first, as I’ve noticed that the Bubster is more invested in the story when he kicks it off. Preschoolers’ minds wander quickly, so keep your bits as brief as you can. Don’t get too worried if your kid keeps steering the conversation towards bottoms. It’s just a phase. Or at least I hope it is. Remember to praise your kid when they advance the story, display impressive imagination, use a difficult word in the right context or generally do something good.

Well, what are you waiting for? Get out there, fasten your seatbelts and let your imaginations run wild.

Until next time…

