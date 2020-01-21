Parenting game: flying with a preschooler bingo

Hello, everyone. It appears my 2020 New Year’s resolution is to run the gauntlet that is flying with a preschooler more often. I say this, because it’s only January 21 and my wife and I have already been on three planes with our three-year-old since we said goodbye to 2019.

The good news is that, despite the odd tantrum and dropped toy, we survived these journeys. And the really good news is that these experiences have inspired me to create a new parenting game. Want to play? Great, then here goes…

It’s called Flying With a Preschooler Bingo and much like my other much-loved parenting bingo games (e.g. Toddler Christmas Day Bingo, Nursery Drop Off Bingo and Second Guessing Bingo), it involves parents ticking off a bunch of boxes when they happen. If you manage to cross them all off, then you win. And if you don’t, then you lose.

Ooh, exciting. So, what’s the prize for winning Flying With a Preschooler Bingo? Well, to be honest, there is no prize except for the badge of honour that is surviving flying with a preschooler.

Played this game and still up for flying with your kid in the next 12 months? Then please check out this article on the top family travel trends of 2020.

Until next time…

