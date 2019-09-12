The Dad Test Ft. Parent Bear

Sound the must-read feature klaxon! In a bid to assess the ‘dadliness’ of celebrity dads and popular dad bloggers, I’ve created a fun Q&A called the Dad Test. Stepping up to the plate in week 17: social media whizz and creator of excellent T-shirts Parent Bear.

Parent Bear, possibly thinking about his worst ever nappy change.

Q1. Have you ever messed up a nappy change?

“Come on now! Who hasn’t messed up a nappy change? I’ve managed it all: poo in the face, pee in the eye… it’s quite incredible, really. One of the first things you discover as a parent is that the difference between babies and adults is the poo in babies’ pants is not just metaphorical.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q2. Have you ever voluntarily chosen to watch a children’s cartoon when your kids aren’t there?

“I can’t claim to have watched any on my own, but I will admit that it is sometimes very hard for me not to watch something if they’re watching it. Many of the shows my kids watch are quite enjoyable, even oldies like Pingu and LazyTown. “

Dadliness rating: 0

Q3. Have you ever gone out/to work with milk stains on you?

“Absolutely. Milk stains, chocolate stains, snot, sick… Isn’t it amazing how what used to be embarrassing is now completely normal?”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q4. Have you ever fallen asleep while attempting to get your kid to sleep?

“No, but only because I’ll be standing or bending over the cot or bed! Also, my better half would have my head on a platter.”

Dadliness rating: 0

Q5. Have you ever been injured in the line of dad duty?

“Obviously, the nuts have had their share of pain over the years. Oh, and I’ve also done my back in at least three times.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q6. What’s your go-to dad outfit?

“In the summer months, I can usually be found in cargo shorts and a T-shirt. At lower temperatures, I plump for jeans and a sweater.”

Dadliness rating: 1

One of Parent Bear’s T-shirt designs.

Q7. Describe your worst swimming pool experience.

“We were staying in a holiday resort where you could swim in the sea or the swimming pool. One day, early in the holiday, I told my 4-year-old to just pee in the sea. The next day, we were swimming in the pool and she suddenly shouted, ‘I’m peeing daddy, just like you told me to…'”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q8. Have you ever done something wrong and not told your other half?

“No. The temptation has been great, but my fear of the consequences has always been greater.”

Dadliness rating: 0

Q9. Have you ever gone on a family holiday and forgotten something really important?

“Yes, yes, yes. One time I forgot the baby’s paracetamol. The good news is I got away with it, as he didn’t get ill. Just kidding, of course, he got sick! Boy was I in the bad books.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q10. Have you ever smelt poo and realised that it was on you?

“There was that time when I suddenly realised that it was on my face… ah, memories of the nappy change from hell!”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q11. Tell us your best dad joke.

“If your child refuses to sleep during nap time, are they guilty of resisting a rest?”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q12. Can you draw a dinosaur?

Father Hood says: A modern, minimalist interpretation of a fearsome dinosaur (who appears to have gained a PhD or medical degree). I like the tiny arms, the sharp teeth and the fact the fashion conscious T. Rex is wearing a pair of Nike trainers.

Dadliness rating: 1

Final dadliness rating

Several nappy disasters, a trio of back injuries and some forgotten Calpol, power Parent Bear to a stellar 9 points in the Dad Test. Check out his T-shirts and follow his social media pages via the links below.

Facebook: facebook.com/parentbear

Twitter: twitter.com/parentbear

Insta: instagram.com/parentbear

Amazon: https://www.amazon.co.uk/s?me=A3QZLDPFI9Z34O&marketplaceID=A1F83G8C2ARO7P

The Dad Test leaderboard

Dad’s Delicious Dinners 11

Matt Coyne – A.K.A Man vs Baby 11

Big Man In The Woods 10

The Mediocre Dad 10

Dad Blog UK 9

Daddy Poppins 9

Parent Bear 9

The Outdoor Dad 9

Yule Times 9

Daddacool 8

Daddy and Dad 8

Diary of the Dad 8

DIY Daddy 8

Four Seasons Dad 8

The Neu Dad 8

The Out Of Depth Dad 8

Headline Spews 7

