The Dad Test Ft. Daddy and Dad

Sound the must-read feature klaxon! In a bid to assess the ‘dadliness’ of celebrity dads and popular dad bloggers, I’ve created a fun Q&A called the Dad Test. Stepping up to the plate in week 16: writer, dad of two through adoption, LGBT activist and award-winning blogger Jamie Beaglehole of Daddy and Dad.

Jamie relaxing with a pint and definitely not listening to Baby Shark

Q1. Have you ever voluntarily chosen to watch a children’s cartoon when your kids aren’t there?

“Yes! SpongeBob – I mean, surely it’s written for millennial parents isn’t it?”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q2. Have you ever gone out or to work with milk stains on you?

“Milk stains, no. But I did once find that my laptop had been replaced with conkers when I arrived at an important meeting. The shock!”

Dadliness rating: 0

Q3. Can you do the Baby Shark dance?

“Oh my goodness, NO! Like Fortnite and loom bands, I’ve subtly managed to avoid Baby Shark completely. Life’s already full of annoying rubbish without subscribing to something so innately irritating! (Apologies for sounding like a total misery-guts.)

Dadliness rating: 0

Q4. Have you ever gone on a family holiday and forgotten something really important?

“I took the little’un to Salou last October, just the two of us. He helped pack the bags on the last day before our return flight. At the airport I couldn’t find the passports anywhere. After about an hour of panicking, we completely unpacked the bags all over the floor in the airport; dirty pants, socks, toiletries everywhere. It turned out he’d slipped them inside the lining beneath one of the bags. OMG, the relief.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q5. What’s your go-to dad outfit?

“I like to represent us gay dads on the school run, so I’d say skinny black jeans, a River Island tee, white trainers and my favourite Prada shades.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q6. Have you ever parented on a hangover?

“Yes, unfortunately – once after a wedding and a couple of times after a late night on holiday. It’s horrible! Don’t do it!”

Dadliness rating: 1

Jamie poses with the stars of Daddy and Dad – his adopted kids Lyall and Richard

Q7. Have you ever got stuck in a soft play?

“Personally, no, I haven’t got stuck – is that even possible? I do have several soft-play horror stories over on the blog, though, including one incident of a child up on a net bridge weeing on the heads of the parents below.”

Dadliness rating: 0

Q8. Have you ever smelt poo and realised that it was on you?

“No, thank god! Our lads were already toilet trained when we adopted them – give or take the occasional poomergency! That said, we still experience regular emergency ‘Daddy, I’m desperate for the toilet’ moments (usually when we’ve just passed a service station on the M1 or we’re on the London Underground). To try and combat this, I’ve started announcing toilets every time I see them, like a mad man.”

Dadliness rating: 0

Q9. Have you ever done something wrong and not told your other half?

“Obviously, never! (Well, hundreds of times but why would I talk about it here?!)”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q10. What’s your favourite kids’ snack?

“I’m well known for ‘hiding away’ our boys’ snacks and gradually scoffing them myself – in my defence they get so much for Christmas, birthdays and Easter they could never consume it all themselves! My favourite is their granola with dried strawberry bits in. I could easily smash through a huge bowl of that right now. “

Dadliness rating: 1

Q11. Describe your worst swimming pool experience

“A couple of weeks ago, the boys were grounded for a week after they had a huge fight in the changing rooms at the local pool. It’s a grubby leisure centre with mucky old facilities, which makes the changing process quite stressful. I left the boys unattended for about 30 seconds while I nipped for a wee and when I got back they were throwing their dirty school shoes at each other’s heads, narrowly missing several shocked looking onlookers.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q12. Can you draw a dinosaur?

‘Dinosaur’ by Jamie Beaglehole of Daddy and Dad

Father Hood says: Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow. I love the vibrant colour and heart the tail and toe detail, but if I had to pick my favourite feature it would be the sheepish expression in the dino’s eyes.

Dadliness rating: 1

Final ‘dadliness’ rating

The odd hangover, a lost passport and a love of SpongeBob, help Jamie Beaglehole of award-winning blog Daddy and Dad to an excellent 8 points in the Dad Test. Check out his website and follow his social media pages via the links below.

Website: daddyanddad.co.uk

Facebook: facebook.com/daddyanddad/

Twitter: twitter.com/DaddyandDadBlog

Insta: instagram.com/daddyanddad/

The Dad Test leaderboard

Dad’s Delicious Dinners 11

Matt Coyne – A.K.A Man vs Baby 11

Big Man In The Woods 10

The Mediocre Dad 10

Dad Blog UK 9

Daddy Poppins 9

The Outdoor Dad 9

Yule Times 9

Daddacool 8

Daddy and Dad 8

Diary of the Dad 8

DIY Daddy 8

Four Seasons Dad 8

The Neu Dad 8

The Out Of Depth Dad 8

Headline Spews 7

