What do you get if you cross a love of Mancunian mega-band Oasis with a hatred of teaching your child letter sounds? Too slow, the answer is my latest parenting song: Teaching My Kid Phonics.

The parody, which appears at the top of the page, is sung to the tune of the band’s debut single Supersonic. If you know the tune, you’ll understand a) how difficult my parody version was to write and b) why I feel like some of the lines are among my best ever work.

The original video

And if you don’t know the tune? Well, then I guess it sucks to be you. Only joking. The original video is embedded below. Listen. Sing along using my words. Repeat this process over and over and over again. And then click like, share or comment. I thank you.

Until next time…

