Parenting meme: When parents try to ban TV

If I’ve learned anything over the past 10 days. It’s that school holidays + a heatwave = lots of flustered parents making empty threats about how they are going to ban TV.

What happens next? Simple. Their children obediently do what they are told. Yeah, right. In reality, their kids look them in the eye and adopt an expression that says: ‘Yeah right, that ain’t going to happen, because you need this break as much as I do.’

It’s a look that this giraffe captures perfectly in my latest parenting meme, which pokes fun at the whole stressed parent making empty threats rigmarole. Why? One reason. If we parents don’t laugh about this stuff, then we will almost definitely cry. Hope you’re having a good week so far.

Until next time…

