The Dad Test Ft. Big Man In The Woods

Sound the must-read feature klaxon! In a bid to assess the ‘dadliness’ of celebrity dads and popular dad bloggers, I’ve created a fun Q&A called the Dad Test. Stepping up to the plate in week 15: husband, scout leader and hugely popular dad blogger Big Man In The Woods.

Big Man In The Woods posing with legendary Chief Scout Lord Robert Baden-Powell

Q1. Have you ever messed up a nappy change?

“Yes, but I wouldn’t say that I have ever done anything that any other dad hasn’t done before. My usual error was putting it on the wrong way around.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q2. Have you ever fallen asleep while attempting to get your kid to sleep?

“Most nights! To help get my daughter to sleep, I play her some nice relaxing children’s harp music. Quite regularly, I wake up on the bedroom floor several hours later. Whoops!!”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q3. Can you do the Baby Shark dance?

“Oh yes, I can. As a scout leader, I was singing this campfire song years before it became a huge hit. All together now… … BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAby shark do do do do. Baby shark do do do do.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q4. Have you ever voluntarily chosen to watch a children’s cartoon when your kids weren’t there?

“Ah man, I do this all the time. I really like a new kids’ show that I’ve discovered on Netflix called Motown Magic. It’s a cartoon based on a Motown song. My wife has caught me singing and dancing along a few times.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q5. Have you ever put off a DIY task for longer than three months?

“If only I could. My wife is a task master!”

Dadliness rating: 0

Q6. Have you ever been injured in the line of dad duty?

“Where do I start? Being kicked in the balls whilst playing Ninjas, a week off work with an injured back after playing horse rides on the kitchen floor?”

Dadliness rating: 1

Bear Grylls grabs a selfie with Big Man In The Woods

Q7. What’s the worst substance you’ve ever had to clean out of the back of your car?

“Nothing too bad springs to mind. The traditional sticky sweets, I guess.”

Dadliness rating: 0

Q8. Have you ever got stuck in a soft play?

“So many times! I once got wedged in those big foam rollers that look like the things you find in the car wash. Man, that was embarrassing. I eventually squeezed myself through to the other side where I was met by a bunch of toddlers staring at me and laughing.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q9. What’s your go-to dad outfit?

“I have a go-to blue hoodie that I got from the scouts and is super cosy. I love to wear it, but my wife isn’t a fan. She always complains about me wearing too much scout or Big Man In The Woods branded clothing.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q10. Without looking at the internet, what are the words to Wind the Bobbin Up?

“Ah, we love this song in our house. Here we go… …Wind the bobbin up, wind the bobbin up, pull, pull, clap, clap, clap. Wind it back again, wind it back again, pull, pull, clap, clap, clap. Point to the ceiling, point to the floor. Point to the window, point to the door. Clap your hands together 1, 2, 3. Put your hands upon your knee.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q11. Tell us your best dad joke

“What’s the fastest food in the world? Scone.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q12. Can you draw a dinosaur?

Father Hood says: A great ‘doting parent and baby who has just hatched from his or her egg’ dino portrait earns Big Man In The Woods a point.

Dadliness rating: 1

Final ‘dadliness’ rating

A love of Motown-based cartoons, a child-related back injury and a passionate rendition of Baby Shark, help popular dad blogger Big Man In The Woods to an impressive 10 points in the Dad Test. Check out his website and follow his social media pages via the links below.

Website: bigmaninthewoods.co.uk

Facebook: facebook.com/Bigmaninthewoods

Twitter: twitter.com/MeMarkYates

Insta: instagram.com/big_man_in_the_woods_

YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC6EvLKVAR-cG52IXHvhE5GQ

The Dad Test leaderboard

Dad’s Delicious Dinners 11

Matt Coyne – A.K.A Man vs Baby 11

Big Man In The Woods 10

The Mediocre Dad 10

Dad Blog UK 9

Daddy Poppins 9

The Outdoor Dad 9

Yule Times 9

Daddacool 8

Diary of the Dad 8

DIY Daddy 8

Four Seasons Dad 8

The Neu Dad 8

The Out Of Depth Dad 8

Headline Spews 7

