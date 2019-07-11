Parenting game – toddler breakfast bingo

Bring some joy to your attempts to feed your kid breakfast by playing Father-Hood.co.uk’s latest parenting game. Its name? Toddler Breakfast Bingo.

Here’s how it works.

You attempt to feed your kid breakfast You tick off all the entries when they happen You shout “bingo” when you’ve completed your card You repeat day after day after day until it gets boring

Taken all that in? Fantastic. Then all that remains to be said is… on your marks, get set, go.

Until next time…

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...