Parenting meme: eating at home vs eating at nursery

In an hour’s time, I’m going to pick my son up from nursery. I have no idea what he will have done today, but I can guarantee one thing: his teacher will inform me that “ate all of his lunch” .

It is a great report to receive, but it is also slightly annoying to hear. Why? Because he never, ever eats all of his lunch (or breakfast or dinner) when he’s with me, that’s why.

And you know what? He’s not alone. At least two or three times a week, I hear parents orating their disbelief at the way their child seemingly swallows anything that’s put in front of them at nursery, yet will only eat chips and ice cream when they are dining with their parents.

Secret feeding technique

So, what’s the deal? Do nurseries have some kind of secret feeding technique that they keep from parents? Or are kids just much more likely to eat when they are surrounded by peers who are doing the same? I’d imagine it’s the latter, but don’t have the courage to invite 19 three-year-olds round to our house for lunch and find out.

Really? In that case, what’s the point of this article? The point of this article is to tell you that I’ve made a new parenting meme. It’s based on my son’s eating habits, it features a sloth and Fat Bastard from Austin Powers, it’s titled ‘eating at home vs eating at nursery’, and hopefully it will make you laugh.

Until next time…

