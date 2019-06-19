The Dad Test Ft. Dad’s Delicious Dinners

Sound the must-read feature klaxon! In a bid to assess the ‘dadliness’ of celebrity dads and popular dad bloggers, I’ve created a fun Q&A called the Dad Test. Stepping up to the plate in week 12: writer, dad blogger, cooking expert and father-of-three Dad’s Delicious Dinners.

Dad blogger Dad’s Delicious Dinners, possibly about to sing Let It Go from Frozen

Q1. Have you ever messed up a nappy change?

“I have three kids, so there have been many occasions when I have messed up a nappy change. Not sticking it down properly, leaving the Sudocrem too close to the cot and enabling one of them to cover the walls, cot and themselves in the stuff, not changing it in time and having spillage everywhere… …you name it, I’ve been there and done it.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q2. Have you ever gone out/to work with milk stains on you?

“Over the years, yes, many times. I even once attended a job interview with baby sick down the back of my suit jacket. Yes, I got offered the job. No, I didn’t know the sick was there until I got home.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q3. Have you ever voluntarily watched a children’s cartoon or TV show when your kids weren’t there?

“No, of course not. Wait, actually the answer is yes. Game Shakers was a random kids’ TV show that I got into when I realised that ‘Kel’ from Kenan & Kel (that Saturday morning programme in the ’90s) was one of the main characters. On gaining this knowledge, I would happily sit and watch episode after episode after the kids went to bed.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q4. Can you do the Baby Shark dance?

“I just had to Google what the Baby Shark dance was! I do like a dad dance, however, and vividly recall a moment when I was standing in line at McDonald’s. There I was, alone, without the kids, minding my own business, waiting patiently for my breakfast and silently singing Let It Go from Frozen in my head, when it suddenly dawned on me that I was in fact singing it out loud and doing a fabulous dad dance at the same time.”

Dadliness rating: 0

Q5. Have you ever fallen asleep while attempting to get your kid to sleep?

“Haha, yes, on too many occasions! I have spent many an evening curled up in a child’s bed, while the intended occupier is causing havoc in their room.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q6. Have you ever put off a DIY task for longer than three months?

“Funny you should ask. I have been promising myself to redecorate the bathroom for just over six months. Mental note – add sort out bathroom to my to-do list on Trello.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Tongue-showing selfies are a must on Dad’s Delicious Dinners

Q7. Have you ever parented with a hangover?

“Yes, and never again. Lesson learned. Oh wait, I did it again. That will be the last time I do that. Well, until the next time…”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q8. Have you ever shouted “plane” in a public place only to turn around and realise that your kids aren’t there?

“Haha, yes, and not just that. I regularly say ‘go, go, go, cross, cross, cross,’ at strangers whilst crossing the road, and have been known to put my arm in front of random people as they attempt to cross a road. Only last week, I was waiting at a train crossing and said out loud: ‘Who can guess what way the train will come from?’ FYI: two out of the six strangers guessed correctly.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q9. Describe your worst swimming pool experience

“Oh, the shame. I still have minor panic attacks when I think about this incident and it happened about six or seven years ago. I decided to take all three of the children swimming. The two boys were being little rascals in the changing room – running in and out of the family cubicle, annoying each other, and winding me and their little sister up. In my rush to get everyone into the pool, I failed to change my daughter’s normal nappy to a swimming one.

“We got to the pool and were having a lot of fun when I noticed that my daughter’s nappy was getting bigger and bigger and bigger. It kept expanding until the material couldn’t take it anymore and the inner workings of a nappy emptied themselves into the baby pool. As you can imagine, I was mortified. I made my apologies and rapidly exited the premises. It was several months before I plucked up the courage to take them back to the swimming pool.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q10. Without looking at the internet, what are the words to Wind the Bobbin Up?

“It has been a while since I have sung this, but some things stay etched in your brain forever. Wind the bobbin up, wind the bobbin up, pull, pull, clap, clap, clap. Wind it back again, wind it back again, pull, pull, clap, clap, clap. Point to the ceiling, point to the floor. Point to the window, point to the door. Clap your hands together 1, 2, 3. Put your hands upon your knee. And then pretty much repeat.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q11. Tell us your best dad joke

“Which Spice Girl can carry the most petrol? Geri Can.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q12. Can you draw a dinosaur?

Dad blogger Dad’s Delicious Dinners’ superb ‘father and baby’ dino drawing

Father Hood says: A great idea that’s extremely well-executed. You’re a creative and talented man, Dad’s Delicious Dinners.

Dadliness rating: 1

Final ‘dadliness’ score

Swimming disasters, baby sick and a quick frankly brilliant dad joke power leading dad blogger Dad’s Delicious Dinners to a sensational 11 points in the Dad Test. Check out his website and follow his social media pages via the links below.



Website: dadsdeliciousdinners.co.uk

Facebook: facebook.com/dadsdeliciousdinners

Twitter: twitter.com/dads_dinners

Insta: instagram.com/dadsdeliciousdinners

The Dad Test leaderboard

Dad’s Delicious Dinners 11

Matt Coyne – A.K.A Man vs Baby 11

The Mediocre Dad 10

Dad Blog UK 9

Daddy Poppins 9

The Outdoor Dad 9

Yule Times 9

Diary of the Dad 8

DIY Daddy 8

Four Seasons Dad 8

The Neu Dad 8

The Out Of Depth Dad 8

