After three years, I’ve begun to accept that my son is one of those kids who will never, ever admit that he is tired. Negatively, this means my sleep deprivation yawns on and on. Positively, his belligerence has enabled me to create yet another funny fake text message.

Swings and roundabouts, as they say.

Until next time… … Oh, and if this reminds you of your kid, please let me know in the comments section below.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...