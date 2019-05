Newsflash. The latest entry in my funny text message series is pictured above. It’s all about toddler’s spending every second they are in the car asking questions around the ‘Are we there yet?’ theme. And it goes out to any parent who has undertaken a long car journey with a child aged between 3 and 6 in the last two years. You people are heroes. Heroes, I say. Until next time…

