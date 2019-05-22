Our Let It Go parody song is live

Where to begin the explanation behind our Let It Go parody song? Oh, I know. My son has never been a sleeper, and when he started teething things got really, really bad. Pain relief medicine helped, but he refused to take it without a fight until I began singing the brand name of the children’s ibuprofen we were attempting to give him (Nurofen) to the tune of Let It Go.

Fast-forward a couple of weeks, and I’d come up with an entire Let It Go parody song titled that revealed the reason I rarely slept, the solutions people “helpfully” advised and the medicine that eased my son’s distress and made life infinitely better.

This song is not an advert and it has nothing to do with Nurofen (if it did the brand would have chosen someone who could sing). It’s simply the product of my creative, sleep-deprived mind. Given this, I should probably tell you that:

other medicines are available

parents should use medicines responsibly and only when necessary

But back to the video…

Although I take full credit for the song, I would not have been able to make such an amazing video without the help of:

My wife, who encouraged me to step out of my writing comfort zone and try something different. The Bubster, who was an absolute star throughout filming. My extremely talented videographer, Cansen Yilmaz, who, alongside filming the action, helped me to plan and execute the story. Fireman Sam, who entertained the Bubster, while I was having a teddy bear thrown at my head (see 1min 14 secs into our video). My mum, who suggested filming our bridge scene, which mimics Elsa running up the ice staircase in the original video, in Verulamium Park in St Albans. Can’t remember the Elsa scene I’m talking about? Refresh your memory by watching the original now.

Wow, the original video was brilliant, wasn’t it? It really was, but so is ours and, unlike Elsa & Co, we’re not backed by the gigantic mega-corporation that is Disney. Subsequently, I’m going to end this article with a plea. If you enjoyed our song please, please, please help it to get the exposure it deserves by showing it some social media love. I’m talking shares. I’m talking likes. And I’m talking comments. Is that all? Yes, that is all. My feeds are as follows:

Thanks for watching and reading.

Until next time…

