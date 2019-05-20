Product review: Net World Sports Forza Football Goal

Full disclosure: when purchasing garden toys for the Bubster, I tend to type in the name of the product, find the cheapest option on Amazon or Argos and click buy. Generally, this system has served me well, but when it came to my son’s first football goal it turned out to be a bit of a disaster.

I say this because, last summer, I bought him the cheapest football goals I could find on Argos (I won’t name and shame, but they are a thin yellow number) and neither the posts or the net survived until the winter. Sure, they got quite a lot of use. And, yes, the product never pretended to be anything other than a cheap goal for a toddler. But, given the person kicking the ball at the posts and net was 2 years old, I expected them to have a slightly longer shelf life.

Football goals 2.0

This spring, I did a little more research. I read reviews. I studied mechanisms and compared prices. And then, I added the Net World Sports 6′ x 4′ FORZA Football Goal Locking Model* to my cart.

So, why this particular football goal? I chose it because:

Out of 753 customer reviews on Amazon, it had an average score of 4.8. The product was connected by an interlocking system rather than screws, nuts and bolts. This appealed to me, partly because I’m lousy at DIY, and partly because one of the big issues with our previous goal was the speed at which the screws came loose. 6’x4′ seemed like a great size for both my garden and my 3-year-old. I liked the design.

The Net World Sports 6′ x 4′ FORZA Football Goal in Father Hood’s garden

The building process

I put this goal up with my wife and mother-in-law watching, and my son switching between hitting me with the parts, impatiently kicking a football at my head and asking if I was “finished yet”, and I completed the job, with my sanity and marriage intact, within 20-25 minutes. Thus, the only way I can possibly describe the building process is: easy peasy lemon squeezy.

Anything else people need to know?

This football goal is made from PVC. On the plus side, this means it is extremely easy to lift up and move around. On the minus side, it means it moves whenever a powerful shot hits the post or bar. This isn’t that big a deal for us, as the Bubster is only 3, but he has a decent kick, so it may well become an issue as he gets older and stronger.

The Bubster aiming for the top corner of his Net World Sports 6′ x 4′ FORZA Football Goal

The bottom line

An impressively lightweight football goal that looks good, is simple to put together and well-sized for toddlers and pre-schoolers.

Get it: The 6′ x 4′ goal costs £36.99 plus £7.95 delivery on Net World Sports or £39.99 plus £12.22 delivery on Amazon*. Larger sizes are available, but cost more.

