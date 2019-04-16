The Dad Test ft. Four Seasons Dad

Sound the new feature klaxon! In a bid to assess the ‘dadliness’ of celebrity dads and popular dad bloggers, I’ve created a fun, new Q&A called The Dad Test. Stepping up to the plate in week three: leading dad blogger, keeper of chickens and former professional golfer, Four Seasons Dad.

Four Seasons Dad, possibly recalling the nightmare of Q1

Q1. Have you ever messed up a nappy change?

“I remember one time where I forgot to put the flap in. This meant a direct route for the poonami to escape. You definitely heard me shout, ‘Rachel, I need your HELP!’ more than once on that occasion.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q2. Have you ever chosen to watch a kid’s cartoon when your kids aren’t there?

“To be honest, this is something I do quite a lot. I can think of many times when I’ve needed to see how Little Princess has got out of a pickle or if PJ Masks saved the day. On top of this, Shrek is now a favourite and I’ll happily watch Moana (again).”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q3. What’s your go-to dad outfit?

“I’m a preppy dad, so tend to wear jeans, a shirt and a blazer. It’s an easy look and the blazer covers the creases. I should point out that there’s generally also a stain somewhere in the mix.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q4. Have you ever done something wrong and not told your other half?

“Never, we’re in a very honest and open relationship. Apart from that time I didn’t smell our daughter’s nappy…”

Dadliness rating: 0

Q5. Have you ever put off a DIY task for longer than three months?

“I’m a nightmare for this, but luckily my wife is quite good at reminding me. We live in a 1930s house and there’s so much to do. I started building a blogging/man cave in April 2018 and haven’t quite finished yet. In my defence, I was away working in Bulgaria for a number of months.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q6. Have you ever smelt poo and realised it was on you?

“All the time. We own chickens ;)”

Dadliness rating: 1

Smile! Four Seasons Dad posing for his daughter

Q7. Have you ever gone on holiday and forgotten something really important?

“I can’t recall forgetting anything big on a family holiday, but I did forget to get a visa prior to a work trip to Beijing. Arriving at the airport, I was turned away from the desk. I made a mad rush to the Chinese embassy, only to be told that I could have travelled on a transit visa. It left me a day late and a few quid out of pocket. What an idiot!”

Dadliness rating: 0

Q8. Have you ever fallen asleep while attempting to get your kid to sleep?

“All the time! I used to leave for work at 6am, so by the time my daughter’s bedtime came around I was often more tired than she was. As a result, I regularly woke up to discover that she was still watching Shrek.“

Dadliness rating: 1

Q9. Have you ever been injured in the line of dad duty?

“Very much so. Have you ever been backheeled in the nose while you’re sleeping? I have and can barely describe the pain and shock. I nearly sh*t the bed! Another thing I’ve realised is that my daughter thinks my crown jewels exist solely so she can headbutt them, kick them or generally injure them however she likes.”

Dadliness rating: 1

Q10. Have you ever got stuck in a soft play?

“I’m 6ft 3ins and 17-stone, so going to an indoor play centre is always a big challenge. But I’ve never got stuck! I have, however, been so sore that I have had to limp back to the car.”

Dadliness rating: 0

Q11. Without looking at the internet, what are the words to Wind the Bobbin Up?

“I never want to repeat this song, as it was on constantly for about a year. Now I’m having flash backs of pointing to things. Thanks a lot.”

Dadliness rating: 0

Q12. Tell us your best dad joke

“I went fishing with some corporate clients. I wasn’t catching anything, so I said to the guy: ‘Is this networking?’ He replied, ‘Yes, it is.'”

Dadliness rating: 1

Four Seasons Dad in the driver’s seat

Final ‘dadliness’ score

A great dad joke, some DIY avoidance and a penchant for PJ Masks help the Four Seasons Dad to a very respectable eight points in The Dad Test. Check out his website and follow his social media pages via the links below.

Website: fourseasonsdad.com

Facebook: facebook.com/FourSeasonsDad/

Twitter: twitter.com/FourSeasons_Dad

Insta: instagram.com/fourseasons_dad/

The Dad Test leaderboard

Daddy Poppins 9

Diary of the Dad 8

Four Seasons Dad 8

