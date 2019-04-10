If Toddlers Could Text: Supermarket Tantrum
A trip to the supermarket. So joyful and stress free until – duh, duh, duh – you have kids. On the plus side, yesterday’s aisle three meltdown has inspired the latest entry in my much-loved If Toddlers Could Text series.
It’s called ‘Supermarket Tantrum’ and I feel like most parents are going to be able to relate to it. If you do, leave a comment that tells me all about the worst supermarket tantrum your kid has ever thrown. If you don’t, leave a comment that tells me how you keep your little ones on the straight and narrow when you “nip in to pick something up for dinner”.
Until next time…
