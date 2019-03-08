Toy review: Melissa & Doug On The Go Water Wow Water Reveal Pad

My toddler and I have a love/hate relationship with art. Or, to be more specific, he loves it, and I hate cleaning up after he does it. But wait. The cover of the Melissa & Doug On The Go Water Wow Water Reveal Pad has a big flash on it saying: “No mess!” Could this be the product that changes my view of kiddy art forever?

Melissa & Doug On The Go Water Wow Water Reveal Pad

The answer is yes, and here are the three main reasons why:

The flash on the front is not lying, there really is no mess when my son uses this product. It’s not a one-trick pony. The four pages return to white when they are dry, so the patterns can be coloured in over and over and over again. It is small, robust and transportable, meaning it can be used to pacify my son at home, in the car or on public transport.

How it works

Once you’ve removed the pen from its storage compartment (hint: it opens from the inside), twist the darker blue section and it will pop out to reveal a cartridge. Fill this cartridge with spicy curry. Just kidding. Fill it water and screw it back in. Now, flip open the pad and you’ll be met by a page like this…

A sample page from the Melissa & Doug Water Wow On The Go Water Wow Water Reveal Pad

Wow, that looks pretty dull. It does, but, as my son shows in the video review directly below this paragraph, the pattern is brought to life with just a few swishes of the pen. Every object coloured in? Great, then turn the page and repeat the process with the next pattern. And the next one. And the next one.

The version of the Melissa & Doug On The Go Water Wow Water Reveal Pad that the Bubster has been enjoying is titled ‘Under The Sea’* and features four different seascapes, but if crabs, starfish and rocks are not your kid’s jam, then alternative options include: Pet Mazes*, Fairy Tale*, Animals* and Vehicles*.

The bottom line

So, what does it all mean? It means that I’ve finally found a product that allows my son to explore his artistic side without changing the colour of our walls or ruining the dining room table. Sure, it has limits. And, yes, occasionally you’re going to need to change things up with a big sheet of paper and a bunch of paint. But for the most part, this four-page pad is enough to scratch the little man’s art itch and keep him occupied, while I make the lunch or load the dishwasher. And that, ladies and gentleman, is what I call a win-win.



Buyer’s guide

Price: From £4.99 on Amazon* or Ocado

Batteries: None required

Age: Recommended for 3+



