The Baby Show is the UK’s leading pregnancy and parenting event series. It takes place three times each year (twice in London and once in Birmingham) and attracts a combined audience of nearly 70,000 visitors.

But what actually goes on at The Baby Show, and is it worth a pregnant mum or new parent buying a ticket? I went along to the first day of The Baby Show at ExCeL London and had a jolly old time eating lactation flapjacks, riding battery-powered motorbikes that parents can buy for toddlers and booking myself a cut-price new dad photoshoot.

But that’s not all. Oh no. In addition to this, I also rushed around the place making the entertaining and informative video review of The Baby Show that you can watch, for free, at the bottom of this page.

Things to keep an eye out for

The video has many highlights, but, if I had to select four, I’d suggest you look out for the opening sentence, where I appear to be trying to do an impression of Arnold Schwarzenegger, the vital baby first aid briefing, the impressive discounts, and a cameo appearance from a former star of the Apprentice who now runs independent children’s clothing retailer The Pud Store.

Excited? You should be, because the time has come for you to sit back, relax and watch me give you some insight into what goes on at The Baby Show.

Until next time…

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...