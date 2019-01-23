The top toys of The Toy Fair 2019

No time for pleasantries. Let’s get right down to business, because you’re here for one reason and one reason alone: to discover the identity of the top toys of 2019.

The good news is you’re in luck, because after doing yesterday’s nursery run, I hotfooted it to the UK’s largest dedicated toy, game and hobby trade show (a.k.a. The Toy Fair). And do you know what I did as soon as I got there? I ate an awful lot of gummy sweets and experienced a humungous sugar high. Happily, after I’d come down from that, I rediscovered my editorial instinct and set off to hunt down the toys that had been shortlisted for the show’s Editor’s Choice award (read: the media’s favourite toy of the fair).

What happened next? Find out by watching the video that’s embedded below. Spoiler alert: it features a deluxe wooden Peppa Pig playhouse, a Hogwarts Express train set, a cuddly toy/RC car hybrid, a new coding robot called Artie 3000 and my cheeks getting redder and redder and redder.

What’s that? You’re a rushed-off-your-feet parent who doesn’t have time to wade through a nine-minute video searching for the age-appropriate products your kid might want to add to your credit card bill? I hear you, and what’s more I can help you.

Find the top toys of 2019 more easily

Below is a list of the nine hot products featured in my round-up, along with a link to the bit of the video they appear in. Spoil my loyal readers? You bet I do.

Character Option’s Peppa Pig Deluxe Wooden Playhouse (0:36)

Funko’s Fortnite Collection (0:52)

Spin Master’s Off The Hook Style Dolls and Playsets (1:29)

Learning Resources’ Artie 3000 (2:01)

Hornby’s Hogwarts Express Train Set (3:29)

Revellino’s My First RC Tractor (4:09)

Cutetitos (5:22)

TOMY’s Ricky Zoom Range (6:32)

Hasbro’s Nerf Rival Overwatch Blasters (7:23)

And that’s it for this post. If you like gadgets and gizmos, enjoyed the video and would like to see Father-Hood.co.uk review more toys and games, please let me know by commenting below.



Until next time…

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google



Like this: Like Loading...