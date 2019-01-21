New game for parents – Second Guessing Bingo

I can’t remember when I came up with the idea of creating a new game for parents called Second Guessing Bingo. Oh wait, yes I can…

…It was yesterday afternoon, when my wife and I seamlessly transitioned from discussing whether we should have ordered our son spaghetti Bolognese rather than chicken & chips to contemplating whether we should send him to school A, B or C, before getting down to the nitty gritty of our 17th attempt at sleep training.

‘Bingo,’ I thought, and Second Guessing Bingo I’ve created. This new game for parents pays homage to the things today’s mums and dads talk about over and over and over again. You know, stuff like: naps, schools, bedtime routines, dummies, co-sleeping, room temperatures and why on earth our baby might be crying inconsolably at 2.47am?

How it works

Playing Second Guessing Bingo is pleasingly simple.

Study the card at the top of this page. Tick off all the parenting quandaries you and your partner have agonised over since you brought your kid (or kids) home from the labour ward. Shout “21st Century Parent” when you’ve gained the full set, which, if my wife and I are anything to go by, should be around the time your kid turns three. Tell all your friends about a) this fun new game for parents and b) the totally excellent website you found it on. Psst. It’s called Father-Hood.co.uk.





Got all that? Fantastic. Then, without further ado, let’s play Second Guessing Bingo!

Until next time…

