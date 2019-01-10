Big news, everyone. In a move that has absolutely nothing to do with the revelation that Ryan Toys Review made over £17 million in 2018, the Bubster and I have decided to complete more product reviews on our YouTube channel in 2019.

Wowsers, that sounds brilliant – when are you going to begin filming? Thanks for the enthusiastic response. Pleasingly, we’ve started already with the above RC stunt car toy review.

As you will see, it’s a very Father Hood and the Bubster take on a YouTube toy review. Which means? It means it is extremely authentic, it will make you laugh and it provides a fantastic insight into the moves and noises that RC stunt cars make.

As any parent who has looked into purchasing a stunt car will know, there are a mind-boggling array of options on the market. I’m sure all are more than capable of entertaining a toddler for 10-15 minutes, but if you like the look of the one in our RC stunt car toy review, the details are as follows.

Name: UTTORA Remote Control Car, RC Stunt Car Invincible Tornado Twister Remote Control Rechargeable Vehicle with Colourful Lights & Music Switch for Kids (Blue).

Price: We got it on Amazon for £16.99

Age range: It says 6+ on the box, but the Bubster is 2 and gets along with it just fine.

Warranty: 12 months

The Bubster’s bottom line: “Good and fast, but it doesn’t go up walls.”

Right, I must go and get on with my seemingly never-ending to-do list. Let us know what you think of our new direction by commenting below, and feel free to send us suggestions of products you’d like to see us review in the future.

Until next time…

