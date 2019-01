Happy new year, everyone. Schools might not be back, but nurseries are – and so is Live From The Nursery Run! Today’s episode is all about cartwheels, a cool singing game for toddlers and the glory of wipe clean books. Enjoy, and remember that every subscriber counts, so if you were able to sign up to our channel it would be most appreciated. The Bubster and I thank you in advance.

