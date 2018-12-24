Thanks and see you in 2019

It’s been quite a year for Father Hood and the Bubster. We’ve grown significantly on social media, launched an original and extremely entertaining YouTube series, become a partner in Team Mum, published a book and continued to welcome more and more of you to the site.

Given all this, we wanted to say a massive thanks for your support and let you know that we’ve decided to take a well-earned festive break. Which basically means this is both the 104th and the last post we’ll be putting on this site this year.

Fear not, however, we will be back in 2019, and we will be better than ever, with plans for a new website design, ideas for yet more cutting-edge parenting content and promises that we will continue to provide you with our potent mix of advice and entertainment.

Exciting? You bet it is. So let’s all agree to spend the next week eating turkey and surveying the quality material in the Father-Hood.co.uk archives (just type something into the search panel or scroll back through the categories), before getting back down to business in January.

See you in 2019. It’s going to be a big one.

