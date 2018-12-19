In an attempt to prove once and for all that Father-Hood.co.uk is the gift that keeps giving, I’ve come up with another parenting game. This one’s called Toddler Christmas Day Bingo, and it’s played like so:
- Print out the bingo card at the top of the article.
- Put it in the pocket of your Christmas Day trousers, jeans, skirt, onesie or boiler suit.
- Take it out of your pocket and cross off each entry as and when your kid does it.
- Shout “toddler” the very second you complete your Father-Hood.co.uk Toddler Christmas Day Bingo card.
- There is no five, that’s it.
Comprendez? Fantastic, then all that remains for me to say is good luck, happy playing and Merry Christmas. May your family have a great one and your toddler behave well enough to keep this game going until well into the afternoon.
