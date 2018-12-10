In the middle of 2015, I discovered that I was going to become a dad. From that moment to this day, I have spent a lot of time asking questions about nappies and teething and separation anxiety and potty training and playdates and a whole bunch of other stuff that dads come face to face with during their kid’s early years on this planet.

Questions that provide the basis for my new book for dads. It’s called New Dads’ Questions Answered, it covers everything from picking your baby’s name to making dad friends via baking with a toddler, and it provides new fathers with the practical foundation they need to get the most out of their child-raising adventure.

Sounds good, right? That’s because my book for new dads is good. It features bonding ideas, travel tips, product recommendations, inventive games, expert advice, funny songs and much, much more. Every answer is insightful, and each is written with the trademark tone and humour that has seen me win awards, secure jobs on top magazines and newspapers and become Europe’s most read agony uncle.

Add all that together and what do you get? Too slow, the answer is: the ultimate book for new dads. So don’t delay. If you are, or know someone who is, a new or expectant father, click this link, buy my book and get reading. You will not regret it.

