‘Tis the season to write a funny Christmas song. So that’s exactly what I’ve done. My latest parody number is called The 12 Days of Christmas – Toddler Style, and it’s designed to be sung to the tune of, yup, you guessed it, The 12 Days of Christmas. Well, don’t just sit there. Laugh, sing and share, or I’ll tell Santa to put you on his naughty list.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google



Like this: Like Loading...