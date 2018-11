Exciting news part I: I’ve nearly finished by eBook, which will be out before Christmas and promises to change the lives of new dads all around the world. Exciting news part II: the Bubster slates my dad fashion, recites Dinosaur Roar and sings Dingle, Dangle Scarecrow in today’s episode of Live From The Nursery Run. Press play now :-).

