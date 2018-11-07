Live From The Nursery Run Episode 38 – Fireman Sam Quiz Special

If only there was some way to find out how much toddlers take in when they watch TV… …Hold that thought, people, because Father-Hood is light years ahead of you. In the latest episode of genre redefining YouTube series Father-Hood & The Bubster Live From Nursery Run, our rookie dad set the 2-year-old Bubster a very special Fireman Sam quiz. This test contained the following 14 questions about the Bubster’s favourite TV show.

The Fireman Sam Quiz Special Questions

Who is Fireman Sam’s brother? Who is James’ sister? What is the name of the fire station dog? What is the name of Grandad Gareth’s dog? What is the name of Sarah and James’ cat? Who won the go-kart race? What is the name of Norman’s cousin? What is Mandy’s daddy called? What is the name of Fireman Sam’s fire engine? Who are the wild men of Pontypandy? What is Norman’s mummy’s name? Who drives the bus in Pontypandy? What is the coastguard called? What is the name of the girl in the wheelchair?

Some background

Prior to being strapped into his car seat for this journey, the Bubster had never seen or been asked these questions. He also has a bit of a cold and has never sat an exam before. Plus, to repeat for effect, he is two. So how many marks out of 15 (the wild men of Pontypandy question is worth two points) did the little man get?

I could tell you, but surely it would be far more fun to watch the video at the top of this article and find out for yourself? Especially since it also contains the Bubster singing an old version of the Fireman Sam theme tune and telling a story about the time he and daddy got really, really dizzy on a roundabout.

Go on, you know you want to. Click. Watch. See how the Bubster does. Share. The job is a good ‘un.

Until next time.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google



Like this: Like Loading...