Guess what, folks? My son has now reached the stage where he doesn’t need to nap every day. Negatively, this means I no longer have an hour a day to spend messing around on Twitter. Positively, it’s enabled me to come up with a song that fits with the tune of The Grand Old Duke Of York. It’s called The Kid Who Dropped His Nap and it’s published above. Enjoy. Share. Sing. Smile.

