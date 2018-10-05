6 things I’ve learned from making a YouTube series

Next week, Father-Hood & The Bubster’s YouTube series Live From The Nursery Run turns the ripe old age of 30. It’s a landmark event that seems like the perfect excuse to look back on our previous 29 episodes, consider what has gone right and wrong and come up with some tips that will help other parents who are thinking about taking the leap into the big, bold world of vlogging.

But first, let me embed the latest episode of said YouTube series to give you an idea of what the little man and me are all about.

I know what you’re thinking and the answer is yes. The Bubster is available for solo projects and can be contacted via the email address at the bottom of this link. A quick warning, though: the little diva only drinks “coldie coldie” water and demands that his driver wears blue shoes.

But back to the point of this article. Here are the things I’ve learned about vlogging that may help you out.

1. 2-year-olds have terrible memories for everything but songs

“So, Bubster, remember that thing that literally just happened? You know, when daddy got locked out of the car, tripped over the kerb and got pooped on by a pigeon? Shall we talk about that?”

Silence.

“Did the bird poo poo on daddy? Was it funny?”

Silence.

“Okay, what about yesterday when we went to the trampoline park?”

Silence.

“Do you like jumping?”

Silence.

“Shall we sing The Funky Monkey?”

“Come on everybody do the funky monkey with me…”

2. Captions are essential

For a 2-year-old, the Bubster speaks very clearly. But when you add in some background noise, his penchant for early morning mumbling and the fact he’s a decent distance away from the microphone his words can become rather difficult for the viewer to decipher.

It was a problem that threatened to derail the series until… I discovered the glory of captions.

3. You can do everything on an iPhone

And I mean everything – from filming to editing to uploading to YouTube. In terms of the filming, make sure you switch to flight mode, as incoming calls interrupt the action. And in terms of the editing, I swear by iMovie. It takes a couple of hours to work out how you cut the footage properly, jiggle with the sound and so on, but after that it’s really easy to use. And it’s FREE!!!!

4. Toddlers love continuity

The three commandments of every episode of our YouTube series are as follows…

Before we begin, the Bubster must take the mobile phone holder out of the glove box and put in on the driver’s door window. Then and only then will he return to his seat, and permit daddy to place the phone in the correct filming location. We must drive daddy’s route to nursery, which is different to the route mummy claims is much quicker. Side note: mummy and daddy never, ever argue about which route is quicker. And by never, ever, I mean always. We cannot say “bye bye” until we get to the nursery car park.

5. Try and be as random as possible

Get a phone, press record, have your kid say something funny, sing a couple of songs, go viral, collaborate with Kim K and North West, make millions, this YouTube malarkey is as easy as 1, 2, 3.

Or so I thought. In reality, 2-year-olds have a habit of saying the same thing over and over again, especially when, as in our case, they are making the same journey over and over again.

So how do you overcome this problem? Well, have you heard of the Flugel-Sanchez conversation coaxing method? Of course you haven’t, because I just made it up. In truth, there is no easy or scientific option. When working with toddlers, all you can do is dangle as much random conversation in front of them as possible and see what happens. Some days all roads will lead back to The Wheels on the Bus. Other days, you’ll get something really good.

6. It’s very difficult to gain subscribers on YouTube

No, you’re ending this article with an embarrassingly blatant plea for people to subscribe to your YouTube channel. Seriously, though. In this game, every subscriber helps, so if you could click here and sign up it would be most appreciated.

Until next time…

