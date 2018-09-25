Blaze, Noddy, Paw Patrol

What did you do this morning? Actually, don’t answer that. I’m only asking, so I can tell you that my son and I spent the period between 6.30am and 7.30am doing the same thing we always do. Which is… …watching Blaze and the Monster Machines, Noddy and Paw Patrol (in that order).

Negatively, it’s a little repetitive. Positively, I quickly worked out that the shows’ titles fitted really well with the tune of kiddy favourite Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes. Lo: my latest modern nursery rhyme was born. It’s about my son’s morning television routine and it’s printed above. Enjoy.

