Oops, I did it again. I played with your heart, got lost in the game. No wait. That’s not what happened at all. In reality, I simply woke up this morning with another fantastic new nursery rhyme in my head. It’s about kids and phones, it’s designed to be sung to the tune of ‘This Old Man’ and it is printed above. Enjoy.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google



Like this: Like Loading...