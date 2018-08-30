What are the best websites for dads?

Mumsnet. Netmums. Mother & Baby. Coming up with a list of great websites that are predominantly aimed at supporting mums is easy. But what about websites for dads? Where can parents with a Y chromosome go to find peer advice, some much needed escapism or a virtual hug?

Well, there’s, um, well, dad something, and um… you don’t know, do you? And do you know why you don’t know? It’s because you kept zoning out during your antenatal classes. Just kidding. It’s because despite there being some great dad blogs, a number of hilarious dads on Twitter and lots of inspirational dads on Instagram, there are actually only a handful of decent websites for dads.

Wow, downer. Not really. For while the internet offering for dads is small, it is also perfectly formed. Which means? It means that the following five sites offer men all the tools they need to flourish as fathers.

In my view, this is “The Daddy” of websites for dads. The Dad Network began life as a personal blog, but quickly became the central hub of a massive, and extremely active, dad community. The site is packed with interesting articles, hints and tips, but the tab that matters the most reads ‘Local Dad Communities’. These regional support groups, which stretch as far as New Zealand and Canada, but are mainly found in the UK, have three main functions:

They provide dads with a platform to air their issues without fear of judgement or ridicule They keep dads up-to-date with The Dad Network’s latest events and campaigns Last but not least, they organise dad meet-ups

Well, what are you waiting for? Sign up and reap the benefits.

Hello, is it me you’re looking for? If you’re a dad, I believe the answer is yes, and here’s why. Father-Hood is the parenting site for the rest of us. Is it super polished? No. Is it overly laddy? No. Does it make dads out to be complete and utter nincompoops? No. It’s simply a site for modern dads who want work hard and play soft.

In addition to being packed with helpful advice, handy tips, killer hacks and toddler-taming tricks, Father-Hood contains the answers to the questions you’re too scared to Google, a selection of hilarious true stories and dozens of articles that reflect the reality of being a hands-on dad. Add in my modern nursery rhymes and YouTube series Live From The Nursery Run and you’d be a fool not to follow me. A fool, I say.

As a trailblazing Stay At Home Dad (SAHD), John Adams has a lot to say about school run politics, earning less than his wife and learning to do his two daughters’ hair. But that’s not the main reason why all dads should visit his site. Oh no. The main reason why all dads should visit his site is the fact it’s a valuable resource that offers detailed information on Shared Parental Leave, advice on family finances and fascinating insights into common dad issues such as doubting your parenting ability and having a poor work/life balance.

Interviews, think pieces, personal stories of divorce, advice about helping your kids overcome bullying, TV suggestions, product reviews, dad jokes, nutritional tips – this slick-looking, American-based website is the closest thing we dads have to a big glossy magazine. Full disclosure: not all of the articles will float your boat, but two out of three will, and, to quote Meatloaf, that “ain’t bad”.

Too often dads are treated as second-class citizens. This registered charity is on a mission to improve our position. As such, the think tank’s website is filled with research and information about a plethora of important dad topics – from our portrayal in the media to our legal rights via our support from maternity services. I’m not going to pretend the blogs, stories and case studies are a barrel of laughs, but they are all a) educational and b) important.

And… that is that. In my opinion, the sites mentioned above are the five best websites for dads. One thing, though. Although each site covers dad’s mental health in some way, shape or form, none of them can offer specialist support. So if you are experiencing Postnatal Depression or another mental health issue, get the help you need by visiting Mind or PANDAS.

Got that? Great. Then all that remains to be said is: until next time…

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google



Like this: Like Loading...