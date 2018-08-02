A song that makes potty training easier

Ladies and gentlemen, are you on the hunt for the latest gizmo that is 100% guaranteed to make potty training quick, easy and painless? Well, unfortunately, I don’t have that. But I do have this brand new parody song that helped my son get his head round toilet training. It’s called I’m Doing Potty Training, it is chanted to the tune of Michael Rosen’s We’re Going on a Bear Hunt and I came up with it for two reasons.

First, my parenting mantra is “if in doubt, sing”. Second, my son’s been learning We’re Going on a Bear Hunt at nursery, so I figured that he might respond well to instructions that were framed in that tune.

Happily, I was right and hopefully this ditty will also do the business for your kid. If it does, please recommend it far and wide. If it doesn’t, please sideline the singing in favour of focusing on Lora Jensen’s 3-Day Potty Training Method.

Until next time.

