The new YouTube series every parent is talking about

Some mums and dads are whispering about Father-Hood and the Bubster’s new YouTube series. Others are talking at an acceptable volume about it. While yet more are bellowing our names from the rooftops.

Sure, it might only be three episodes into its existence, but Father-Hood & The Bubster Live From The Nursery Run is already making major waves on the world wide web. Which begs the question: are you up to speed with the biggest thing to hit the internet since that game all the kids are talking about?

If the answer is yes, give yourself a high-five before enjoying the first three episodes again (like you’re a gran from the late 1990s taking in the EastEnders omnibus). If the answer is no, hang your head in shame and then allow me to reveal all.

Our new Youtube Series

Live From The Nursery Run is a cross between Rob Brydon’s Marion and Geoff and James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. It stars a rookie dad (me), a chatty toddler (the Bubster), a few miles of road and some funny songs, book reviews, product reviews and random conversations about sunglasses, Julia Donaldson, sleep, spiders, Paw Patrol and the influence of Jammie Dodgers on modern Greek spiritualism (note: one of the entries in this list is an outright lie).

The series launched last Tuesday night and from now until the Bubster goes to big boy school, or becomes so famous he moves to Hollywood, new episodes will be unleashed on my official YouTube channel on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Songs, stories and reviews

It’s a tough publishing schedule, but I’m full of ideas and the Bubster is full of chat, so I think we can handle it. Plus, who knows, as this new YouTube series develops perhaps we’ll see guest appearances from Mummy, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson or Zoella?

But the potential for growth is not even the best thing about our new YouTube series? Oh no. The best thing about it is that it gives the Bubster and I the opportunity to give other parents (and toddlers) an ongoing insight into our daily lives. From potty training to co-sleeping via balance bikes and lorries sleeping, we’ll show you exactly how a mostly-happy toddler and his second favourite parent manage to make every journey to nursery the most fun it can possibly be.

Is that worth watching? Take a look and find out. Oh, and if you like what you see why not get my name tattooed on your left bicep, or, better still, subscribe to my YouTube channel to ensure that you catch every episode the second it’s uploaded?

Until next time…

