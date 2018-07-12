The Ultimate PAW Patrol catchphrase quiz

Hello parents and welcome to first day of the rest of your life. In celebration of the fact my son has dumped Fireman Sam and embarked on a torrid love affair with Ryder and his team of pups, I’ve spent the last few days putting together the ultimate PAW Patrol quiz.

The 11 questions that follow will test your knowledge of the canine cartoon phenomenon in ways that you never thought possible. And by this I mean each query is a mashed together image that represents one of the show’s most popular catchphrases. Simply say (or think) what you see and then flip the card over to discover if you’re ruff, ruff right.

Intrigued? You should be, because this PAW Patrol quiz is the pup treat you’ve been waiting for at the end of a long, tough week. Some of the clues are more literal than others, but, if your kid is a true fan of the show, you should be able to solve all of them in a couple of minutes (apart from No.7, that one is an absolute beast).

All of which is very good, but let’s get down to the nitty gritty – what do you get if you nail my PAW Patrol quiz? The answer is an all expenses paid trip to Adventure Bay including return flights, dinner in Mr Porter’s cafe, a tour of Farmer Yumi’s land, an audience with Mayor Goodway and three nights’ bed & breakfast accommodation in Katie’s Pet Parlor. I’m kidding. The answer is nothing, apart from the pride of knowing that you are a bona fide PAW Patrol boffin.

Got all that? Great. Ready to have more fun than the writers who come up with Captain Turbot’s weird and wonderful alliterations? Fantastic. Then without further do, I present my…

Ultimate PAW Patrol quiz

So how many did you get then? If the answer is less than five, then commiserations your cartoon knowledge retention is clumsier than Marshall’s lift entrances. If it’s more than eight, then congratulations your PAW Patrol brain is as robust as Rubble’s rig.

Until next time…

P.S. Please let me know if you’ve enjoyed this slightly different feature in the comments section below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

