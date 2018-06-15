Father-Hood is on YouTube!

These are exciting times for Father-Hood. Along with upping the number of parenting advice and entertainment posts I bring you each week, I have also commissioned a bit of a rebrand AND become the latest dad on YouTube.

Ooh really, what sort of stuff are you doing? Parenting advice videos? Funny dad videos? Nursery rhyme videos? Yes, yes, yes and more. All my stuff is original, all my stuff is filmed by my own fair hand and all my stuff is awesome. And if you don’t believe me, click this link and have a look for yourself. (P.S. And while you’re there, please subscribe to my channel :-).)

There are funny insights into my daily life, like the video of the little man and I playing Foot Golf that was at the top of the article. There are a bunch of ideas for games you can play with toddlers, like the below Football Skittles videos.

On top of that, there is action (e.g. a toddler running down a sand dune), there is inaction (e.g. me failing miserably to move a child’s toy, while racing the bubby) and there is a small child outwitting a grown man in a game of sandwich hide and seek.

And that’s just the start of this dad on YouTube adventure. Over the next couple of months, I am going to be uploading more and more content every week, including a brand new parenting show that I think you’re going to like.

Excited? You should be, and if you’re not, then go and stand in the naughty corner for 17 seconds. Why 17 seconds? Simple, because that’s how long this video of my son eating his first lemon is.

Look at his face, haha. Look at his face! It’s pretty much the same expression I pulled when I failed to overcome the cinnamon challenge. But that’s another story for another time. For now, all you need to know is the following.

Father-Hood is the latest dad on YouTube. I’m going to be uploading loads of great content over the coming weeks, months and years. The only way to make sure you don’t miss out is by subscribing. You will not regret doing number three.

Until next time…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

