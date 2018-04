Behold my brand spanking new parody song. This one is my take on the terrible twos and their tantrums to the tune of epic toddler favourite Dingle Dangle Scarecrow. Enjoy, laugh, share, you know the deal. P.S. I dare you to try and stop yourself singing “du-bu-bu-bu-bu-bu” after the second and fourth versus. You couldn’t do it, could you?



