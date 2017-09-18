The pain of being the less popular parent

I wrote the below on my Instagram this morning. It’s a bit of a rant, but it seemed to resonate with some other mums and dads, so I figured it was worth posting on the site. Hope you all enjoy it and take something from it.

“As you can see from the above pics, my son and I have a pretty good relationship. He is a great little kid and I love him so much. Usually, this feeling is reciprocated, but when he is ill, only his mummy will do. Sounds like a pretty good deal, right? Wrong. If you have ever experienced this situation, then you will appreciate how hard it is for the non-favoured parent. This weekend, for example, my son came down with hand, foot and mouth. It’s a pretty nasty viral infection that left him in pain and, due to having ulcers in his mouth, unwilling to eat. It was difficult to see the little man in such a state, and to make matters worse he screamed the house down any time his mum put him down or went to the toilet. I know what you’re thinking. ‘What a nightmare for her.’ And it is, but what about me? I mean, have you ever loved anyone unconditionally only for them to spend any period they are left alone with you holding their breath/hitting you/bellowing so loudly that I’m surprised the neighbours didn’t call the police? If you have, then you’ll know how utterly useless (and incredibly frustrated) I have felt every night this weekend – also please be aware that you are not alone or actually useless. If you haven’t, then I hope you never do.

@daddilife @thedadnetwork #parenting #parentingishard #instababy #baby #sleep #ukbloggers #dad #dadblogger #pblogger

P.S. Apologies for the rant, I’m knackered and the trains to work are screwed.

P.P.S Normal, pithy one-liner service will be resumed tomorrow.

P.P.P.S Look at that smile, what a kid.”

