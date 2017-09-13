Dad manages to make his wife and son happy at the same time

A British father has shocked the world by managing to make his wife and son happy at the same time.

The stay at home dad from Nottingham, who asked not to be named for fear of other fathers bombarding him with Facebook messages titled ‘Please, please, please, tell me your secret’, accomplished this near-impossible feat on Monday night at 7.04pm.

He said: “It was incredible. First, my 19-month-old son, who spends most of his time trying to embed a hardback book in my forehead, started smiling and laughing at what I was doing. And then my wife did the same. Everyone was happy. It was like I’d entered a parallel universe where being a dad wasn’t an endless cycle of trying to work out what the hell I’d said or done wrong.”

Happily for all the other fathers being walloped in the groin or told to sleep in the spare room, the 37-year-old’s bliss did not last long.

“Within five minutes, the little one was kicking off and my wife was blaming me for not emptying the nappy bin,” he revealed. “Still, it was fun while it lasted.”

Advertisements