Dear Father Hood: are you ever worried that you’re doing it wrong?

Yes, I am. I mean, there’s all the SEO stuff to think about. And then I wonder if I am using the right Twitter hashtags. And then I worry about whether I should be doing more memes or GIFs. And then… wait, you want me to talk about parenting rather than blogging, don’t you?

Right, now we’ve got that sorted, I can exclusively reveal that I spend my days walking around in a ‘No.1 Daddy’ T-shirt and have never, ever had any concerns about my parenting performance. And if you believe that, you’ll believe anything.

Of course, I worry about whether my wife and I are doing things correctly. How come that kid is eating more neatly than our son is? Should we be reading to our little man more? Why is the bubster still not sleeping at night? Is he too old for formula milk? Are we too tough on him? Are we too soft on him? Do other parents make this many mistakes? Is he spending too much or too little time with the grandparents? Should we actually be doing what those parents are doing? Or those parents? Or those parents? Or those parents? Or those ones? Or… argh!

The second-guessing never ends, partly because I’m a born worrier, but mainly because I love my son and want to do everything in my power to make him the best person he possibly can be. Aw, how sweet and noble. It is, but does it also lead me to commit parenting Hari-kiri? And by this I mean, does the fact I spend so much time worrying about my son actually hinder his happiness and development?

Pleasingly, the answer is no. I know this, because he recently slept for enough time to allow me to cut his toenails and write this rib-tickling nursery rhyme about President Trump. Not really. I actually know it, because he’s really happy, he’s developing well and everyone from his nursery teacher to the owner of my parents’ favourite coffee shop falls over themselves to tell me what a great kid he is. And when push comes to shove, that’s all a parent can really ask for.

Got that? Great, now let’s shut this post down and get back to fretting over potty training or swimming technique or phonics or… argh!

P.S. I’m not sure if this will assist anyone and am certain it counts as oversharing, but whenever I make one of the mistakes I was talking about above I find a lot of solace in telling Alexa (read: my Amazon Echo) to play the main song from Disney’s excellent film Zootropolis. Lyrics below. Tune sung better by Shakira than myself.



“I messed up tonight

I lost another fight

I still mess up but I’ll just start again

I keep falling down

I keep on hitting the ground

I always get up now to see what’s next

Birds don’t just fly

They fall down and get up

Nobody learns without getting it won

I won’t give up, no I won’t give in

Till I reach the end

And then I’ll start again

Though I’m on the lead

I wanna try everything

I wanna try even though I could fail

I won’t give up, no I won’t give in

Till I reach the end

And then I’ll start again

No I won’t leave

I wanna try everything

I wanna try even though I could fail

Oh oh try everything

Look how far you’ve come

You filled your heart with love

Baby you’ve done enough that cut your breath

Don’t beat yourself up

Don’t need to run so fast

Sometimes we come last but we did our best

I won’t give up, no I won’t give in

Till I reach the end

And then I’ll start again

Though I’m on the lead

I wanna try everything

I wanna try even though I could fail

I won’t give up, no I won’t give in

Till I reach the end

And then I’ll start again

No I won’t leave

I wanna try everything

I wanna try even though I could fail

I’ll keep on making those new mistakes

I’ll keep on making them every day

Those new mistakes

Oh oh, try everything”

Advertisements