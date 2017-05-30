Dear Father Hood: should I feed my 1-year-old lemons?

lemons

Full disclosure: no-one actually sent me this question. But since I haven’t posted for a while (holiday, life, actual work, injury, yadayadayada), I decided to use it as a mechanism to a) assure my followers that I am still alive, b) buy some time before producing my next actually useful piece of parenting advice and c) allow me to post this ace video of my son, which is going down a storm on social media. Click, enjoy, and remember: when life give you lemons, make silly faces.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ffatherhood.co.uk%2Fvideos%2F1687607371533123%2F&show_text=0&width=400

