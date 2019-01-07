I have no idea. I mean, if it’s not shoes or boots, it’s handbags. If it’s not handbags, it’s jackets. If it’s not jackets, it’s
London with kids: South Bank
Father-Hood.co.uk’s guide to the best things to do with your kids in London continues with our review of South Bank.Read more »
Parenting satire: couple sells house to pay for the family summer holiday
A British couple have taken the extraordinary step of selling their house to pay for their next family summer holiday. John and Jane Jamieson decided to put their three-bedroom semi-detachedRead more »
The Ultimate PAW Patrol catchphrase quiz
Hello parents and welcome to first day of the rest of your life. In celebration of the fact my son has dumped Fireman Sam and embarked on a torrid loveRead more »
The 13 best baby products from my son’s first 13 months…
Bouncers! Mats! High chairs! Bins! Dancing lions! Our new dad picks his top 13 products from his baby’s first 13 months.Read more »
Dear Father Hood: what’s the secret to making new dad mates?
Our new dad highlights five things that’ll help his fellow fathers find some friends.Read more »